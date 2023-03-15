St. Petersburg housing organizations fight for renters' rights

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Local organizations are fighting against a state bill that could ban rent control measures.

"It's not surprising but it's obviously infuriating," said William Kilgore with the St. Pete Tenants Union.

Kilgore is talking about an affordable housing bill called the "live local act" that is making its way through the state government.

"It's not going to let any steam out of the pressure cooker. It's just going to keep building and that's the problem. I don't think they realize this is going to backfire on them," said Kilgore.

The bill was unanimously passed by the Florida Senate on Wednesday. The bill includes changing empty buildings into affordable housing, easing density and height restrictions and barring local governments from passing or maintaining any form of rent control.

Kilgore says although the affordable housing part is a good idea, it's only temporary.

"There's no permanent affordability, there's no public ownership, nothing that extends tenants' rights," said Kilgore.

His organization has been fighting for rent control for years, and says if the state rules it out, rent prices are going to get even higher in Pinellas County.

"A lot of people are going to be displaces, and many are going to become homeless or are going to have to pack into unsafe conditions," said Kilgore.

"Folks here are looking for immediate relief. Over the past two and a half years now, rents have been skyrocketing," said Nick Carey with an organization called Faith in Florida.

Carey says renters need more rights.

"Our folks of color, our black and brown residents really add to the culture and texture to our city and are a big part of what makes St. Pete, St. Pete. And those folks are disproportionally being priced out," said Carey.

Both Carey and Kilgore say they aren't going to give up the fight for rent control, and Carey says there are other ways legislatures can help tenants.

"Requiring landlords to cover the cost of relocation if they raise their rent above a certain amount," said Carey.