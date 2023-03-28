St. Petersburg City Council votes to allow more multi-unit housing

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Some areas of St. Petersburg could see more housing availability!

On Thursday, the St. Petersburg city council voted to make some changes to zoning rules that would allow for more multi-unit housing.

Organization leaders and residents in St. Petersburg say creating more available housing that includes duplexes is absolutely necessary here in St. Pete.

"My girlfriends are all complaining that 'even if I got the 20% down, I wouldn't be able to afford the mortgage on the home and that to me is a scary thought.,'" said Sarah Duncan, a St. Petersburg resident.

Duncan says its very difficult to find reasonably priced housing in the area.

"Now you found you're being out-bidded by $200,000 and it's being swept under your feet," said Duncan.

Now the City of St. Petersburg is working to help with that issue. On Thursday, the St. Petersburg city council voted to change zoning rules to allow more multi unit housing on single lots in certain part of St. Pete, creating opportunities for duplexes, triplexes, and quadriplexes

"We are really glad to see this put forward as a measure to improve housing affordability in the future," said Brandes.

Jillian Bandes is part of an organization called "Yes In My Back Yard- St. Pete." she says she's been pushing for this for years.

"Now there's really solid data that it affects lower to middle income housing as well as homelessness," said Bandes.

She says the housing crisis in St. Petersburg needs all the help it can get.

"We need about 1,500 units per year to keep up with current population growth. We are currently producing half that," said Bandes.

Many current residents are worried that more available housing can create more parking issues and congestion along St. Pete roads.

But Bandes says her focus has always been to help people who need a place to live.

"Perhaps you could have two units located in one building, another unit in another building. It just allows for a lot of flexibility," said Bandes.

Duncan says it's important to have affordable housing so families wont need to relocate.

"Schooling is a big deal. The children get accustomed to their environments. They can walk. They aren't as intimidated or scared in a new place," said Duncan.