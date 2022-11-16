St. Petersburg City Council passes rent increase notice ordinance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Landlords in St. Petersburg now have to give tenants more notice before raising their rent payments.

The St. Petersburg City Council passed the ordinance on Thursday that will now require landlords to give residents a 60-day heads up.

"Unfortunately, I was disappointed because the original ask was six month's notice," said William Kilgore with the St. Petersburg Tenants Union.

Kilgore with the St. Petersburg Tenants Union is talking about the new rent notice ordinance.

"It's not quite as effective as it could be and should be," said Kilgore.

His organization and other residents had been pushing for a ordinance that would require a six months heads up from landlords before a rent increase.

But on Thursday, the St. Petersburg City Council passed something a little different.

The new ordinance requires landlords who raise the rent by 5% or more to give tenants a 60-day notice for a one year lease. If it's a three month rental, a 30-day notice is required, and for a month to month lease, a three weeks notice. If landlords don't follow these new rules, they could be fined up to $500.

Kilgore and other residents wanted more.

"Six months gives you a long time to know 'Okay, my rent is going to be raised, I can't pay that rent so I'm going to have to find somewhere else, but I've got plenty of time to look, and to secure a new place," said Kilgore.

Kilgore says although it's a step in the right direction, the housing market is very expensive right now and he wants to see more help for renters in St. Petersburg.

"It's terrifying to feel like at the end of the month, I'm going to have to leave here or face an eviction or be homeless," said Kilgore.

"It's just weekly people have uncertainty of where they are going to live or where they are going to be," said Nick Carey with an organization called Faith in Florida.

Carey says he also wants to see more notice time for tenants and more affordable housing options.

"We are going to keep fighting. Part of this is finding immediate solutions for people when they are in need," said Carey.