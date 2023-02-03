St. Pete tattoo shop works to make a positive difference in community

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - A St. Petersburg tattoo shop is trying to make a difference in the community

Employees at Doom Club Tattoo Collective say they want to make the Tampa Bay Area a more positive place to live and are now offering a unique service to customers.

Usually people who walk into a tattoo shop want to get a tattoo, but here at Doom Club Tattoo Collective, many are walking in to get their ink removed.

"It's not about the money. We are trying to build the community and make everyone feel like they are a part of the community again," said TJ Hal who works at the tattoo shop.

When TJ Hal walks into doom club tattoo collective, he has one mission.

"There's so much negativity in the world, we really want to add to the community, bring positivity," said Hal.

His tattoo shop is now offering a special deal.

"Free tattoo removal of gang tattoos and hate tattoos," said Hal.

It all started with Hal's coworker, Nick Harrison, who has friends who used to be part of gangs.

"They just kept asking for cover ups and cover ups are not the easiest to do and not always the best option," said Harrison.

So he decided to post the new deal on Facebook, free removal of gang-related or racist tattoos and the post took off.

"They've been telling us what they have, why they got it, and why they want them gone and most of them have been saying they want them gone for jobs," said Harrison.

"A lot of times people are in situations where they get these tattoos, they were younger, they were inexperienced, and as they grow up, they learn a little bit, they realize that's not really who they are," said Hal.

The process to remove a tattoo can take several appointments.

"We are going to be busy the next couple of weeks," said Hal.

But Hal says it's all worth it.

"Obviously no one wants racism or antisemitism or anything like that but because we tattoo every walk of life in the community, we our community to feel comfortable here. All our customers, police, firefighters, doctors, lawyers... we want everyone to be tattooed and be happy and just enjoy the community," said Hal.