St. Pete letter carrier recalls dog attack, spreads awareness to pet owners

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - "Everyday I get this from this customer. He leaves me ice," said Ellie Needham as she reached for a bottle of water inside a cooler at her first stop on her delivery route. Needham has been a Letter Carrier for the USPS for nearly 30 years and says she couldn't imagine doing anything else. "I love every bit of my job. I love being a letter carrier. The people are amazing. I have gone to graduations. I have seen these children grow from a very small infant to college age, so you become part of their family."

But two years ago, she experienced a dog attack that changed her life on the job.

"He came through a screen door after I had turned around to walk away back to my truck and that's when he kind of grabbed on to my leg, shook, and… eight stitches later."

Aggressive dog behavior is a common safety concern USPS employees face. More than 5,300 postal service employees were attacked by dogs while delivering last year. Ellie and her organization are hoping to change that.

"We had nine in Tampa and there were eight in St. Petersburg this year and it's only June," said Needham. "We need the community's help. We're there, typically, the same time every day. They're going to protect that territory. Let us get past that house before you open that door."

National Dog Bite Awareness Week is an important reminder for everyone to be mindful of the potential dangers posed by dogs, particularly when it comes to postal workers. You can help by keeping the door closed securing the dog inside or in another room during deliveries. Pet owners also should remind children not to take mail directly from a letter carrier as the dog may view the carrier as a threat to the child.

