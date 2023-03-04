St. Pete businesses prepare for Firestone Grand Prix

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Businesses are getting ready for the Firestone Grand Prix in St. Petersburg!

The three-day event features race car competitions and brings in thousands of people from all over the world.

"It brings people from all over the country as well as we will have a lot of foreign people who will be here too and they will be coming for the races but then stopping to see our little shops," said John Miller.

John Miller owns a shop called Daddies Donuts and Delites, and says he's excited to show off his new shop this weekend.

"We're excited! It always brings a good group of people in," said Miller.

He's talking about the Firestone Grand Prix in St. Petersburg.

"We live right down here too so you can kind of hear the hum as the cars start up and stuff like that," said Miller.

The race brings in thousands of people from all over the world, and gives small business owners more visibility.

"Especially being a small business like us, and relatively new, we've only been here for about a year and a half, to get people in and be like 'Wow this is a really cool shop' and that kind of thing and being able to explain to them a little bit about the store...and I know other businesses up and down the strip feel the same way," said Miller.

Many roads are scheduled to be closed down during the festivities, bringing more foot traffic to those businesses along Central Avenue.

"It's cool because there is a lot of exposure, especially for the locals around town. It's a big town, it's a big county, people come from all over," said Matt Bonano.

Matt Bonano owns a butcher shop called St. Pete Meat Provisions, and says although business will be great, the event is also a way to connect with the community.

"It's good for us just for ourselves, to see new people, to see old customers, to see old friends come in," said Bonano.

Both Bonano and Miller are expecting a very busy weekend.

"I just tell me crew to be ready and to crank out more donuts if we need to," said Miller.

The Firestone Grand Prix festivities begin on Friday.