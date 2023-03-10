Spring Break begins with red tide impacting visitors

Red tide arriving at Florida beaches in advance of spring break, sooner than expected

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - It's officially the start of Spring Break for people all over the country, and as many families make their way to the Tampa Bay Area, so is red tide.

Right now red tide is making its way a long the coast near Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Shop owners here in Reddington Beach say they usually don't see red tide pop up this early in the year, so now they are hoping it goes away just in time for Summer so their businesses wont be impacted.

"Last week it was kind of tough, a few dead fish around," said Phil Rosenberger who is visiting Florida from Minnesota.

Rosenberger says the red tide has been irritating his family while on vacation.

"We coughed a lot, dry throats," said Rosenberger.

Red tide is an algae bloom that can kill fish and cause beach-goers to experience respiratory issues, and right now it's making its way along the coast.

But tourists visiting for Spring Break aren't the only ones having to deal with red tide.

"It's hard to enjoy your burger by the beach whenever you're hacking and coughing all over the place," said Rosenberger.

Nathan Whittle owns Rad Rentals Bike and Surf Shop in Reddington Beach.

"This year we are all on pins and needles I would say from the sense that we've never seen it this early," said Whittle.

His shop specializes in surf board and bike rentals, and offers beach merchandise.

He says red tide can keep people from coming out to the beach.

"Red tide showing up at the beginning of Spring Break, this could absolutely devastate businesses like mine. I know in the past I've seen it affect my numbers in the tens of thousands of dollars," said Whittle.

But business isn't his only concern.

"When I see stacks of dead fish and dead eels, it's very concerning. Certainly hits you in the gut...a little in the heart," said Whittle.

Sarasota Bay Estuary Program and several other organizations say fertilizer and nutrient run-off makes red tide worse.

"At some point we have to stop pretending we can't do anything and do the things we know we can do and enforce them," said Whittle.

Whittle says Monday's red tide wasn't as bad as the previous week, and he hopes, for his business's sake, it continues to improve.

"Hopefully we are here for another ten years serving the area," said Whittle.

Although red tide may be in the area, business owners say there are some indoor activities you can enjoy this Spring Break.