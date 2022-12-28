Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights across the United States

People stranded for days at the Tampa International Airport among airline cancellations

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - As Southwest Airlines flights continue to be cancelled, it's impacting hundreds of travelers at the Tampa International Airport, leaving them stranded and without answers about how they will get to their destination.

Amy Basting's parents surprised her on Christmas morning with a ticket through Southwest Airlines to go see her best friend in Atlanta for winter break.

"It kept delaying, delaying, delaying, finally at about 10:30 at night they cancelled it," said parent, Nicole Madalon.

Since christmas, that flight has now been cancelled twice.

"We've had to deal with a lot of tears, a lot of frustration. It's been hard," said Madalon

"I really want to see my best friend and we just keep pushing it back," said Amy Basting.

Amy's dad, Bob Basting, spent three hours on the phone on Tuesday trying to get her flight rebooked.

"It would go from busy to being on hold, it would drop me. It was just a roundabout," said Basting.

Now the family is considering driving to Atlanta.

It's a situation thousands of people all over the country are experiencing. According to FlightAware, Southwest Airlines cancelled 63% of it's flights on Tuesday, with the company blaming the cold weather and technical issues.

"I want to cry. They've ruined, destroyed our Christmas," said traveler, Jim Hockberg.

Jim Hockberg found out his flight back home to Chicago was cancelled, and has spent three hours on the phone and several hours at the airport trying to find a solution.

"This is their app, and the app doesn't work. It says 'check your flight status.' Literally for an hour, this is what I get from them," said Hockberg.

Now he's looking for other flights through different airlines. Another traveler, Nautikah King, is considering the same thing after speaking with Southwest Airlines.

"They said expect something for the next five days, nothing sooner. You may get a miracle, you may not," said King.

She hopes families get their flights sorted out soon.

"Just to make it safe. That's our greatest concern. If it's going to be safer going in the next five days, so be it," said King.

At this point, travelers are just trying to stay positive and hope to get to their destinations before the new year.