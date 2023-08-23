Sources: Giuliani to negotiate bond and surrender in Fulton County Wednesday

Trump case / Co-defendants begin to turn themselves in Trump case / Co-defendants begin to turn themselves in 00:54

(CNN) — Rudy Giuliani and several other Trump co-defendants in the Georgia election subversion case are expected to surrender to Fulton County jail on Wednesday, multiple sources tell CNN.

Sources told CNN that Giuliani wants to get it all done before former President Donald Trump comes to Georgia.

Two defendants surrendered overnight, but as of Wednesday morning, only four of the former president's 18 co-defendants have been booked.

Former New York City Mayor and former personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, leaves the U.S. District Court on May 19, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis continues to meet with defendants and negotiate terms of a bond agreement.

CNN previously reported that Giuliani was set to meet with Willis on Wednesday to discuss a bond agreement, according to multiple sources.

He is expected to travel to Georgia with former New York police commissioner Bernie Kerik who has been working with the former mayor to help him find a Georgia lawyer to represent him in this case, according to one of those sources.

Giuliani is expected to have a lawyer with a Georgia license to represent him during the bond negotiations, according to a second source. It is unclear if that attorney would represent him throughout the case.