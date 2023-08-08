Son of a Critch - 'Royal visit'

THE BRITISH ARE COMING – Mark (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) fears he'll be outed as a Monarchist to his family when he's chosen to appear on television with the visiting Charles and Diana. Meanwhile, a gift comes between Mike Sr. (Mark Critch) and Mary (Claire Rankin), who's tired of feeling underappreciated by her husband (#105). The episode was written by Mark Critch and Tim McAuliffe and directed by Deanne Foley. The CW original airdate 8/14/2023.