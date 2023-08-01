Watch CBS News
Features

Son of a Critch - 'Cucumber slumber'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

THE SLEEPOVER – When Ritche (Mark Rivera) invites himself to a sleepover, Mark (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) scrambles to hide his family's "eccentric" behavior. Meanwhile, Mike Sr. (Mark Critch) takes a staunch pro-cucumber stance when the new vegetable buys ad time on VOCM radio (#104). The episode was written by Mark Critch and Tim McAuliffe and directed by Renuka Jeyapalan. The CW original airdate 8/7/2023.    

First published on July 31, 2023 / 11:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

