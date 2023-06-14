Smoking and vaping now banned at Clearwater public parks and beaches

Smoking and vaping are now banned at city parks and on the sand at Clearwater beaches

Smoking and vaping are now banned at city parks and on the sand at Clearwater beaches.

Smoking and vaping are now banned at city parks and on the sand at Clearwater beaches.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Smoking and vaping are now banned at city parks and on the sand at Clearwater beaches.

Clearwater City Council members voted unanimously to pass the ordinance on Thursday, and finalized the vote today.

"I think it will help a lot with the families. Not having to worry about your kids out there picking up cigarette butts," said Erica Wetzel who works at a surf shop at Clearwater Beach.

Wetzel says she supports a smoking ban because cigarette waste is a big problem along the beaches.

"If you come during a certain part of the year or different times of the day, especially at night or Spring breaks, Summer breaks, you'll see a lot of it," said Wetzel.

The City of Clearwater voted to implement a smoking and vaping ban on public beaches and parks on Monday.

"Nobody wants to sit out there with cigarette butts... We have a lot of seagulls out there, they eat it. They eat anything," she said.

Wetzel believes the ban is fair.

"You can still smoke on this side on the pavement, near the shops, just not out there by the water,' said Wetzel.

City council members say the focus will be more on education than issuing fines. Beach clean up volunteer Carrie Auerbach says more should be done.

"I just don't know how it would be enforced," said Auerbach.

She hopes the city comes up with better ways of enforcing no smoking on beaches, like hiring patrols...but until then, she's not sure education is enough.

"You're either going to get 'Oh, I didn't know' and they put it out or 'To heck with you, I'm going to do what I want,'" said Wetzel.