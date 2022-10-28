Skittles, Starburst and other popular Halloween candies see price hikes

Scary candy prices threaten Halloween budgets Scary candy prices threaten Halloween budgets 01:37

WACONIA, Minn. -- Halloween will be a little more expensive this year. Just like milk and eggs, candy prices have gone up since last year. For some brands, prices have actually increased more than 40%.

"I buy the bags that have the variety candy bars in them," shopper Jaime Wiemann said.

When it comes to Halloween, homeowners know their reputation is on the line. No one wants to be known as the house that ran out of candy.

"I bought two bags of 75 pieces of candy because I figured 75 was not enough," Laura, another shopper, said.

But this year, shoppers are experiencing sticker shock just to try and keep trick or treaters happy.

"By the time I bought a bowl and two bags of the mix it was like $45 or something and I was like, oh my God," said Laura.

In some places Skittles prices are up more than 40% from last year. While M&M's and Reese's are up more than 10%.

"Starbursts have gone up about 30% to 40%. A couple of those products have bone up a substantial amount," said Cody Siek. of Mackenthun's Fine Foods in Waconia.

Sik said inflation is to blame. Still, sales are up compared to the past two years, when COVID kept many trick-or-treaters away. And supply hasn't been an issue as distributors were ready.

"We do get Halloween candy in about three months before Halloween," Sik said.

And the holiday itself is making a comeback. Mackenthun's is planning to have more than 1,000 kids at their store on Monday for a trick or treat event. A number they haven't seen since 2019.

"People still need to get Halloween candy and now is the time to do it," Sik said.

That's one reason Wiemann is visiting the candy shelves. Her neighborhood will be busy on Halloween night.

"I make sure to buy at least 350-ish pieces," she said.

Analysts say if you're looking to buy the candy whose prices have gone up the least, that would be Nestle Crunch and Butterfinger.

The 10 most popular candy brands, plus assortment bags, have seen an average price increase of 13% since 2021 -- with some sweets jumping more than 30%, according to the Datasembly Grocery Price Index.

Here is Datasembly's full list of major candies' price increases from 2021 to 2022:

Skittles: $3.13 to $4.43, a 42% increase

Starburst: $2.98 to $4.01, a 35% increase

M&M's: $4.07 to $4.63, a 14% increase

Snickers: $6.18 to $7.07, a 14% increase

Twix: $5.01 to $5.65, a 13% increase

Reese's: $6.01 to $6.81, a 13% increase

Sour Patch Kids: $4.23 to $4.75, a 12% increase

Kit Kat: $4.86 to $5.42, an 11% increase

Assorted: $11.63 to $12.59, an 8% increase

Butterfinger: $3.57 to $3.83, a 7% increase

Nestle Crunch: $4.53 to $4.82, a 6% increase