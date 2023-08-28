Singer Florence Welch reveals she had life-saving emergency surgery

AP Top Stories August 28 - AM AP Top Stories August 28 - AM 01:02

(CNN) — Florence Welch, the lead singer of Florence and the Machine, has revealed she underwent life-saving emergency surgery, forcing her to cancel live shows.

"I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don't really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life," the 37-year-old wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. She apologized for canceling the band's "last couple of shows."

"I will be back to close out the Dance Fever tour in Lisbon and Malaga (maybe not jumping so much but you can do that for me)," she added, confirming her return to performing on September 1 and September 2.

"Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions," she said. "But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is [a] way of making sense. And the dark fairytale of Dance Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much-needed strength and catharsis right now."

British indie rock group Florence and the Machine has been nominated for seven Grammy awards. Some of the band's best-known hit singles are "Dog Days Are Over," "Shake It Out" and "You've Got the Love."

Florence and the Machine's Dance Fever tour was initially postponed in November when an X-ray revealed that Welch "was dancing on a broken foot" during a concert, she said on social media at the time.

"It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I'm in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And [I] have been told not to perform to avoid further damage," Welch said.