"Shrinking" premieres Friday on Apple TV+

(WUPA) - Harrison Ford is therapist to Jason Segel's therapist in the new Apple TV+ comedy-drama series "Shrinking."

Segel plays Jimmy Laird, a therapist dealing with severe grief after the death of his wife. He begins to breach ethical barriers by telling his patients what he completely thinks about their marital problems. This results in massive changes to their lives as well as his own life.

Seeking help, Jimmy begins talking to his boss, Dr. Phil Rhodes (Ford). Phil is down-to-earth and sharp as a tack. He can be blunt as necessary with Jimmy, but is that enough to help him?

"Shrinking" is written and produced by Segel, "Ted Lasso"'s co-creator/executive producer Bill Lawrence, and actor/writer/producer Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent on "Ted Lasso"). Two episodes of the 10-episode first season premiere on Friday, January 27, with new episodes airing Fridays on Apple TV+.