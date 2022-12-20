Shoppers fill local malls for last-minute Christmas shopping

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - With only six days until Christmas, people are heading to malls and stores to get their last-minute shopping done.

"It's a Monday and the mall is pretty packed right now," said Darien Williams, a shopper in the Tampa Bay Area.

"It is insanely busy. Rush hour. Last minute. Everybody's here," said Anela Salcin, another shopper.

With Christmas right around the corner, stores and malls are packed with shoppers checking off their gift lists.

"The next five to six days are going to be absolutely insane but in the best way," said Julia Wyman, spokesperson for the International Plaza and Bay Street Mall.

With so many stores filled with people, there are some ways you can make your trip easier, like shopping in the morning.

"I think when you're the first person here, it makes your experience better, less people running around and I think people want to get it done early so they can get their presents wrapped," said Wyman.

"Get out early so you don't have to worry about when everyone gets off of work," said Williams.

Having a schedule for the day helps too.

"Planning out your day and knowing exactly where you want to park, whether you want to go to Nordstrom for a gift, or you want to go to Neiman Marcus or you're going straight to the food court," said Wyman.

Although holiday shopping this time of year can be fun and exciting, mall officials say you also need to take safety precautions and be aware of your surroundings.

"Make sure your valuables are put away and your cars are locked," said Wyman.

"Stay alert at all times. Walking to their cars, they are always on their phones so set down your phone and look left, look right," said Salcin.