'Shift filler' app gains momentum amid nursing shortage in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now News) - A phone app is gaining momentum with the goal of ending the nursing shortage across Tampa Bay. The pioneered technology is being dubbed the "uber of nursing" giving healthcare workers more options to fill the gaps.

In 2035, the Florida Hospital Association projects a deficit of nearly 60 thousand nurses… if nothing is done about it. But Tampa based company Gale Healthcare is changing the game for bay area nurses with an app that allows nurses to see and select open shifts.

"You know right away what facility is open for you to pick up. The flexibility of this app is amazing," said Syeda Abbas, a nursing assistant and app user. "Me being a single mom full-time student, it's perfect for me. I don't have to be scheduled. I don't have to do Monday through Friday Monday through Sunday and have to come up with daycare or anything."

Tuesday, the company's command center opened its doors in Tampa. In attendance were nurses like Syeda and Hubba Abbas showing their support for the tool. They were two of thousands of nurses caught in the middle of short staffing.

"It's like you work so hard and you go through so much emotions working," said Abbas. "One of them was pediatric care. Me walking out that door, I got an instant phone call saying, 'you think you could come back'. So right away I pressed the [app] button and I accepted. Because they need you! We're the only family there for them! I can't let this be short. I need to figure something out. It's convenient for single moms honestly. Whenyou walk out that door, you got paid."