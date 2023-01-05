Watch CBS News
Sharon Osbourne reveals daughter Kelly has welcomed her first child

By Michele Roberts

/ CNN

Sharon Osbourne revealed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne has quietly welcomed a baby, her first, with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson.

Osbourne and the Slipknot DJ are new parents to a baby boy named Sidney, her mom announced during an appearance on Britain's "The Talk" on Tuesday.

"So great, so great. She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her," Osbourne said of her daughter.

Kelly Osbourne first shared publicly she was pregnant last May with a sonogram pic on Instagram.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why," she wrote at the time. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma."

In November, she said on her Instagram Stories, "Okay, here we go," with no other information.

The new baby makes five grandchildren for Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon.

