Seminole Heights business owners see hard times from construction project

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Business owners in Seminole Heights say their shops are seeing a huge decrease in business.

They say it's all because of the City of Tampa's multi-million dollar construction project to updates water pipes.

Along North Florida Avenue, business owners say the construction is causing a lot of financial issues. They say they are seeing a 50% decrease in the number of customers who walk through their doors.

"We are dealing with other inflation and on top of our business not getting any income. It's just gone away," said Matthew Desormeaux, owner of Blacklist Bikes.

Matthew Desormeaux owns a bicycle shop along North Florida Avenue called Blacklist Bikes, and says his business is barely getting by.

"We've lost a ton of foot traffic and our regular customers who would stop in for small things aren't coming in right now because they know it's difficult to get here," said Desormeaux.

The road in front of his shop is blocked off by construction equipment and detour signs.

"It's incredibly frustrating," said Desormeaux.

"It's just unfortunate and we are doing everything we can," said another business owner, Jason Newman.

Newman owns Smoke Signals smoke shop, and says the construction is also keeping customers from getting to his store.

"We've had to close early. We've had to cut our pay. We had to send team members home early a couple times because there's just no customers right now. There's no road traffic whatsoever," said Newman.

The construction project is all a part of the City of Tampa's effort to replace the city's old storm water piping system to reduce flooding.

"It needed to be done 30 years ago," said Desormeaux.

The city held a council meeting on Thursday to talk about the issues businesses and residents are experiencing. Project managers said they are working on improved communication with those who are impacted.

"Everybody is doing their part in understanding that we are doing this and we are going to be glad we are doing this once it's completed and we see the benefits," said Tampa City Councilman, Guido Maniscalco.

But both Desmoreaux and Newman say they want the city to do more than just communicate.

"The city hasn't offered us anything, any sort of compensation, like grant money or no-interest loans," said Desormeaux.

"We're going through our savings, we cut our pay, we don't really know what else to do," said Newman.