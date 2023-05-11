''Selling Sunset'' star Chrishell Stause marries singer G Flip

(CNN) -- Chrishell Stause is officially off the market after tying the knot with musician G Flip.

The "Selling Sunset" star shared news of their nuptials in a video montage posted on Instagram to the tune of G Flip's single "Be Your Man."

"Love doesn't always go as planned ... Sometimes it's immeasurably better," Stause wrote.

"If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there," she continued. "I love you so much @gflip."

G Flip commented: "My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words," adding: "You make me so happy."

The couple had been dating for a year, after Stause featured in one of G Flip's music videos, with the actress going public with their relationship on the "Selling Sunset" season five reunion.

Stause was previously going out with Jason Oppenheim, co-owner of The Oppenheim Group, the Los Angeles based real estate company that stars in "Selling Sunset." The costars ended their relationship in December 2021, five months after confirming they were dating, with differing views on having children being a possible cause for the split.

During the reunion, an emotional Oppenheim said that it was difficult to watch the past season which displayed their relationship, but he said he still had "the utmost respect for Chrishell and I still have as much love for her today as I did then."

Soon after the video was posted overnight Wednesday, Oppenheim was among Stause's costars to congratulate the newlyweds in the comments.

"I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. Congrats!" he wrote.

His twin brother and The Oppenheim Group co-owner, Brett, shared that he was "so happy" for the couple.

Meanwhile, Emma Hernan wrote: "IM DYING!!!!!! I've been waiting for this post all day!!! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world!"

And Chelsea Lazkani added: "I'm not crying, I'm not crying, I'm not crying!! I love you guys so much. Congratulations."

In 2017, Stause married "This is Us" star Justin Hartley, but the couple divorced two years later. Hartley is married to actress Sofia Pernas.