Watch CBS News
Entertainment

"Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me'' trailer puts her mental health front and center

By Michele Roberts

/ CNN

Selena Gomez is opening up even more about her health struggles.

In the trailer for her Apple TV+ documentary "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," the "Only Murders in the Building" star is seen dealing with various issues, including trying to get a handle on her mental health.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ by Apple TV on YouTube

"After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom," the description on the trailer reads. "But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light."

The trailer was released on World Mental Health Day.

In 2021, Gomez launched Wondermind, a mental health platform that connects people with educational resources focuses on ending the stigma around mental illnesses.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 3:57 PM

The-CNN-Wire ™ © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.