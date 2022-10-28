Saturday is World Stroke Day, knowing the warning signs can be a life saver

Saturday is World Stroke Day Saturday is World Stroke Day 01:39

MIAMI - This Saturday is World Stroke Day and experts want people to know the warning signs because getting to the hospital right away can save lives and lead to better outcomes.

Neurologist Dr. Martin Gizzi said to remember "BE- FAST" for the warning signs; Balance, sudden trouble with it or coordination, Eyes, blurred or loss of vision, Face drooping, Arm weakness, Slurred speech, and Time to get to the hospital.

"It's important to take all of the symptoms seriously. Even if they resolve, they may be a sign of something much worse to come," said Gizzi.

It's estimated about two million brain cells die every minute blood flow is blocked.

"We have drugs and procedures which can reverse those plugged-up blood vessels. You have up to four and a half hours for the medication to be given," said Gizzi.

It's estimated over 110 million people in the world have experienced a stroke.

Thomas Mierswa was one of them, it happened three months ago. He said it started with tingling and numbness in his left hand at work.

"I figured it was a muscle reaction to overexertion over the weekend. And then I got up to deliver something to somebody's desk and realized that I was having trouble walking," he said.

The healthy, active 64-year-old did not have risk factors like high blood pressure or diabetes. It was several hours before he went to the hospital.

"If I thought of stroke, I might have handled things differently. But, according to my physicians, I'm low risk in every category," he said.

Mierswa, who is doing physical and occupational therapy, said he's grateful his symptoms have not been more severe.

"I have good days where I feel like I'm really on the trend of getting back to normal. Reusing my left side. Other days that I feel like my left side is limp," he said.

Miersway more people learn the symptoms and don't delay getting help. Other risk factors for stroke include heart disease, high cholesterol, and smoking.