Sarasota County Sheriff's Office holding third annual Halloween drive-thru

Photo Credits: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Third Annual Halloween Drive-Thru with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office will happen on Saturday, October 29, at the agency's Sarasota headquarters.

The event was created in 2020 as a safe alternative to trick-or-treating in response to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Personnel staged static displays in the agency's headquarters parking lot, distributing an estimated 80,000 pieces of candy to more than 1,100 attendees. The event was held again in 2021 and is being held for the third year in a row following its overwhelming success.

The Halloween Drive-Thru will take place from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 6010 Cattleridge Boulevard. Attendees will be directed to enter Cattleridge Boulevard between the Arby's restaurant and BP convenience store before heading north toward the event. To streamline traffic flow, drivers will enter the north parking lot in two lanes and follow instructions from personnel on where to go. Because this is a drive-thru event, there will be no on-site parking, and all attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles.

"While this event originated as a result of the pandemic, it has grown so big and successful that community members and agency personnel alike have made this an annual event," commented Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman. "There are a few things that make this event worthwhile: first, it's easy for parents who don't have to get their kids unbuckled and out of the car. Second, it's quick and allows kids to still get in bed at a decent time. Third and most importantly, it allows the sheriff's office to connect with our community which is one of the best parts of our job."

For more information about the event, connect with the sheriff's office on social media or contact the Community Affairs Office at 941.861.4005.