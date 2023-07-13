Sarasota County Mosquito Management taking measures to eradicate mosquitos carrying malaria

SARASOTA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Sarasota County Mosquito Management Services is working to eradicate malaria-infected mosquitos.

There have been several confirmed malaria cases in the county over the last couple months.

"There are certain viruses that can be transmitted by mosquitos, some of which have been detected in Florida," said Dr. Juan Dumois with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

Dr. Juan Dumois says one of those viruses is malaria.

Sarasota County Mosquito Management Services says several cases of malaria have been found in the area over the last couple months, and now the county is working to eradicate the virus by spraying chemicals from trucks and aerial devices.

"Being aware that mosquitos are going to be out there almost all the time," he said.

The county is advising people to avoid being outside at night and to drain standing water around their homes.

"No containers that can hold water. It can be a tiny container...as small as a bottle cap upside down. You do that twice a week," he said.

Dr. Dumois says if people can't wear long sleeves because of the heat, there are other ways to protect themselves.

"Avoiding mosquito bites can still be done with short sleeves if you use insect repellent properly. That's going to be the most important thing," said Dr. Dumois.

He says there are certain bug sprays that are better than others.

"The insect repellents that will last at least eight hours, effectively repelling mosquitos and ticks are those that contain a product called DEET and another one called Picaridin," he said.

But he says if you take all of these steps and still start to feel ill, you should contact your doctor.

"It's vague things. Fever and not feeling well," said Dr. Dumois.