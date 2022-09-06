Sarasota City leaders consider smoking ban at beaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Sarasota City Commissioners are discussing a new smoking ban at beaches and public parks.

Tuesday morning, commissioners had a meeting about ban enforcement and possible designated smoking areas.

"I think it's awful that people do that it's the same thing with cars. You see them throwing butts out the window all the time. It drives me crazy," said resident, Joe Slowey.

A new smoking ban for cigarettes and tobacco could be coming to Sarasota beaches and parks.

"I think people need to be held accountable for themselves and make sure they are cleaning up their cigarette butts," said another resident, Nicholas Slowey.

Many people in the Sarasota area say it's necessary.

"I pick up cigarette butts daily, three times a week i'm out there. Hundreds of them out there," said one resident during Tuesday meeting's public comment.

The main concerns for the commission and residents are pollution and health impacts.

"But also on the issue of second hand smoke reaching our public," said another person during public comment.

Beachgoer, Eli Ipina, saw cigarettes all along Lido Key Beach on Tuesday.

"I see one right now so that can be a nuisance," said Ipina.

He says he's worried about birds and fish eating the cigarette butts.

"I just hate that sometimes the water is polluted, so if it's caused by that or whatever else is going by, so I don't like that," said Ipina.

The Sarasota Commission is considering having designated smoking areas in parking lots near beaches and parks, with bins for people to put their trash in.

When it comes to enforcement, people who smoke or put their cigarette butts outside of those areas would receive a warning or fine.

"You can have a camera, even if it was fake so they make sure they put their butts away," said Ipina.