Santa Clause shortage keeps Santa's helpers busy in the Tampa Bay Area

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Santa Clauses across the Tampa Bay Area are keeping very busy at local malls and events this holiday season, and it's all because there's a Santa shortage!

"I've run the wheels of my car," said one Santa in Sarasota.

For this Santa, traveling all is worth it.

"I've had one company contact me, they sent me to Naples, to Miami, they sent me to Cape Canaveral and Merritt Island, they've sent me to Tampa. They just don't have enough Santa's to go around," said the Sarasota Santa.

The shortage is all because of inflation and the pandemic.

"A lot of Santa's quit after COVID or during COVID. Some got sick. Many of them are a little bit older, they are retired and they have some health issues," he said.

For many kids, this is the first year getting their pictures taken with Santa.

"Of course they've seen the TV, movies. They've never seen santa live between the masks and the plastic barriers," he said.

He says his job is more imporant than ever right now.

"Families have been hit with financial obligations and burdens. All of this creates a lot of emotional stress which adversely affects kids whether you see it or not. My prayer is that the economy picks up and people are working," he said.

Which is why he puts on his red suit every day in December and tries to spread Christmas cheer.

"I just love this job," he said.