Watch CBS News
Local News

Sanibel Causeway reopened for truck convoy

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/CNN

Truck convoy drove into Sanibel Island
Truck convoy drove into Sanibel Island 01:01

FORT MYERS - A convoy of trucks drove to Sanibel Island on Tuesday, the first vehicles to do so since Hurricane Ian damaged five sections of the Sanibel Causeway making it impassable.

Temporary repairs to the bridge made it sound enough for bucket trucks, tractor-trailers, and first responders to cross. The trucks will help restore the power on the island and work on the infrastructure.

Until now, the only way on or off has been by boat or air.

State officials say the bridge will be open for all traffic starting next Friday, October 21st. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 8:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.