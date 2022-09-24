Sandbags available in City of Dunedin

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- As the approach of Tropical Storm Ian, sandbags will be available in City of Dunedin starting Sunday.

The sandbags will be available at the Highlander Pool parking lot from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Sunday, September 25.

The sandbag site is opened to City of Dunedin residents and business owners with proof of residency: driver's license or recent utility bill. There is a limit of 15 bags per resident or business owner.

Sand, sandbags and shovels are available at the site. Assistance will be provided for those with special needs.

Tips on how to properly fill and stack your sandbag

Fill bags one-half to two-thirds of the way full

over-filled bags will result in leaky sandbag wall

stack sandbags so that the seam between the bags are staggered

tuck the top of each bag under to ensure that the bag is sealed by its own weight

This self-serve sandbag site will remain open until weather conditions begin to deteriorate.

For more information call the Public Services Division at 727-298-3232 or 727-298-3233.