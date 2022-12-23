Samsung recalls more than 600,000 top-loading washers due to fire hazard

AP Top Stories December 23 AM AP Top Stories December 23 AM 01:05

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Samsung has recalled about 663,500 washing machines due to a fire hazard, according to the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission. The washers were sold at Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe's, and other appliance retailers across the nation, as well as from Samsung.com, between June 2021 and December 2022, for $900 to $1,500.

The commission says the washing machines can short-circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

The recall includes several models of Samsung's top-loading washing machines. The models were sold in white, black, champagne, and ivory colors. They include models WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A, and WA55A. The model and serial numbers are found on the washer's label attached to the inside of the top lid. An additional label is located on the rear of the washer.

The following model and serial number ranges are included in the recall:

Model Number Serial Number Range WA49B5105AV/US 01J457BT700001W through 01J457BTB00111H WA49B5105AW/US 01J557BT700001J through 01J557BT700010D WA49B5205AW/US 01HH57BT300006X through 01HH57BTB00932W WA50B5100AV/US 01J257BT70001B through 01J257BTB01232B WA50B5100AW/US 01J357BT770001L through 01J357BT700010F WA51A5505AC/US 01HA57BR700003P through 01HA57BTB00346F WA51A5505AV/US 01H257BR600003R through 01H257BTB02018L WA51A5505AW/US 01GY57BR600026P through 01GY57BTB00269W WA52A5500AC/US 01HB57BR700003Y through 01HB57BTB02968X WA52A5500AV/US 01H357BR600006A through 01H357BTB01820Y WA52A5500AW/US 01H457BR600003X through 01H457BTB01503Y WA54A7305AV/US 01H557BR600003P through 01H557BR800650T WA55A7300AE/US 01H057BR600001H through 01H057BTB05872Z WA55A7700AV/US 01H157BR600151Z through 01H157ZT700005K

Samsung says they have received 51 reports of smoking, melting, overheating, or fire involving the washers. Ten of those reports resulted in property damage. Three consumers have reportedly been injured due to smoke inhalation.

Customers are advised to check to see if their washer's software has been updated to prevent the hazard. If not, consumers are advised to immediately stop using the washing machine until the software can be updated.

Instructions on how to check whether a washer's software has been updated can be found here: https://www.samsung.com/us/support/tlw-sw-update. All of Samsung's wi-fi-equipped washing machines that are plugged in, and actively connected to the internet will automatically update the free software repair when connected to the internet.

Customers who have not connected their wi-fi-equipped washer to the internet should contact Samsung customer support for instructions on how to download the software repair for their washer. Those customers whose washers are not wi-fi capable or who do not wish to connect their washers to the internet, should contact Samsung for a free attachment (or dongle) to plug into their washer to download the free software repair.