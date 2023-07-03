Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro dead at 19

(CNN) — Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro, has died, his mother announced on social media.

He was 19.

Actress Drena De Niro, Robert De Niro's daughter, wrote about the loss of her son in a post on Instagram on Sunday.

"You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life," the caption read in part. "I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you."

She tagged her son's father, artist Carlos Rodriguez, who goes by Carlos Mare, in the post.

"Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy," she wrote.

"Words aren't enough to express the joy he gave us or the loss we now endure with our families and friends," Mare responded in a comment on the post. "He is Godschild now."

No cause of death was shared.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was also an actor. He appeared, along with his mother, in the 2018 film "A Star Is Born," starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. His other acting credits include "The Collection" in 2005 and Cabaret Maxime in 2018 according to IMDB.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Robert and Drena De Niro for comment.