Riverdale - 'Chapter one twenty-nine: After the fall'

By Elise Cantini

THE AFTERMATH — Archie (KJ Apa) and Reggie (Charles Melton) lean on each other as they prepare for their big basketball game against Stonewall Prep.   Meanwhile, as they deal with ongoing issues with their parents, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) decide to throw a slumber party with Kevin (Casey Cott) and Clay (guest star Karl Walcott).  Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick and Drew Ray Tanner also star.  Julia Bettencourt directed the episode written by Gigi Swift (#712). Original airdate 6/21/2023.

