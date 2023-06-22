Watch CBS News
Riverdale - 'Chapter one thirty: the crucible'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

The Crucible | Riverdale Season 7 Episode 13 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

HIRAM LODGE (MARK CONSUELOS) ARRIVES IN RIVERDALE / MÄDCHEN AMICK DIRECTS — Panic ensues after Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang learn that Mrs. Thornton (guest star Frances Flanagan) is accused of being a communist.  Cheryl's (Madelaine Petsch) father Clifford (guest star Barclay Hope) forces her to out gay students at Riverdale High or risk losing power over the Vixens.  Meanwhile, Hiram's (guest star Mark Consuelos) surprise arrival to town is quickly met with suspicion by Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) devises a plan to get around a boycott of comic books.  Lili Reinhart, Casey Cott and Vanessa Morgan also star.  Mädchen Amick directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg & Will Ewing (#713).  Original airdate 6/28/2023.    

