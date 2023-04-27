Riverdale - 'Chapter one hundred twenty-three: Peep show'

GETTING ARCHIE IN LINE — At her wits end over Archie's (KJ Apa) recent actions, Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald) turns to Uncle Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) to get him back on track. Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) asks Veronica (Camila Mendes) for help understanding her sexuality. Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) takes action after he discovers plagiarism taking place at Pep Comics, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni's (Vanessa Morgan) budding attraction catches the attention of some River Vixens. Amy Myrold directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan (#706). Original airdate 5/3/2023.