Riverdale - 'Chapter one hundred twenty-seven: American graffiti'

THE MYSTERY OF BRAD RAYBERRY — Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) team up to investigate a mystery involving Ray Bradbury. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) asks Toni (Vanessa Morgan) if she can attend an afterschool book club with her and other Black students. Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) ask Archie (KJ Apa) and Reggie (Charles Melton) out on a double date, and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) prepares for his first big gig. Casey Cott also stars. Kevin Sullivan directed the episode written by Nate Burke & Sam Rubinek (#710). Original airdate 5/31/2023.