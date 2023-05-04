Watch CBS News
Riverdale - 'Chapter one hundred twenty-four: dirty dancing'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Dirty Dancing | Riverdale Season 7 Episode 7 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

"AMERICAN GRANDSTAND" — Fearing that Betty (Lili Reinhart) is going down the wrong path, Alice (Madchen Amick) forces her to join the after-school dance show, "American Grandstand."  Meanwhile, Kevin (Casey Cott) is forced by Tom (guest star Martin Cummins) to join the Riverdale High basketball team, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) finds herself cut off by her parents.  KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch and Drew Ray Tanner also star.  Jesse Warn directed the episode written by Aaron Allen (#707).  Original airdate 5/10/2023.    

First published on May 4, 2023 / 1:00 AM

