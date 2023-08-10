Watch CBS News
Riverdale - 'Chapter one hundred thirty-six: the golden age of television'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

BENDING TOWARDS JUSTICE — As the town's past secrets start to bubble to the surface, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and the gang are forced to make a difficult decision that will change each of their lives forever.  KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner star.  Tara Dafoe directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Tessa Leigh Williams (#719).  Original airdate 8/16/2023.

August 10, 2023

