Riverdale - 'Chapter one hundred thirty-one: Archie the musical'

RIVERDALE HIGH PRESENTS "ARCHIE THE MUSICAL" — After Principal Featherhead (guest star William MacDonald) agrees to let Kevin (Casey Cott) present him with an original musical written by him and Clay (guest star Karl Walcott), Kevin learns the group might not be as into it as he had hoped. Elsewhere, musical rehearsals prompt Archie (KJ Apa) to question what he wants in life, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) confront what's going on between them. Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Ronald Paul Richard directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams (#714). Original airdate 7/5/2023.