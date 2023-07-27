Watch CBS News
Riverdale - 'Chapter one hundred thirty-four: A different kind of cat'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

A Different Kind of Cat | Riverdale Season 7 Episode 17 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

TAKING THE TOWN BY STORM — Betty (Lili Reinhart) enlists help from Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) after deciding she's going to publish her own book.  Veronica (Camila Mendes), Kevin (Casey Cott) and Clay (guest star Karl Walcott) host Hollywood movie star Josie McCoy (guest star Ashleigh Murray), who is in town to screen her latest film.  Finally, Archie's (KJ Apa) attempt to take his poetry to the next level doesn't go as planned.  Kevin Rodney Sullivan directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson & Evan Kyle (#717).  Original airdate 8/2/2023.

July 27, 2023

