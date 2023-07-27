Riverdale - 'Chapter one hundred thirty-four: A different kind of cat'

TAKING THE TOWN BY STORM — Betty (Lili Reinhart) enlists help from Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) after deciding she's going to publish her own book. Veronica (Camila Mendes), Kevin (Casey Cott) and Clay (guest star Karl Walcott) host Hollywood movie star Josie McCoy (guest star Ashleigh Murray), who is in town to screen her latest film. Finally, Archie's (KJ Apa) attempt to take his poetry to the next level doesn't go as planned. Kevin Rodney Sullivan directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson & Evan Kyle (#717). Original airdate 8/2/2023.