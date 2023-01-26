Riley Keough sings her heart out in new ''Daisy Jones & The Six'' teaser

(CNN) -- The first official teaser trailer for "Daisy Jones & The Six" has dropped, along with the fictional band's first single and tracklist from the upcoming Amazon series.

The show follows a fictional '70s band of the same name and is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2019 novel, "Daisy Jones & the Six."

The series follows "the rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band," according to a synopsis for the show.

A lead single titled "Regret Me," which can be heard in the teaser, has also been released in full. It's a duet between Jones, played by Riley Keough, and Billy Dunne, played by Sam Claflin.

A debut album by the band titled "Aurora," is set for release on March 3, the same day the show premieres. Marcus Mumford, Phoebe Bridgers, and Jackson Browne all have co-writing credits on the album.

Alongside leads Keough and Claflin, "Daisy Jones & the Six" also stars Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, and Sebastian Chacon.