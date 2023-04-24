Richard Lewis "finished with standup" amid Parkinson's disease

(CNN) -- For those wondering where he has been for the last few years, Richard Lewis has an answer.

The comedian, actor and writer posted a video Sunday on social media to celebrate his completion of filming the 12th season Larry David's hit series, "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which Lewis described as "an amazing season."

Lewis said for more than three years, people have been wondering where he's been. The actor said it's been a "rocky" time for him. He's undergone surgeries for his shoulder, back and hips, and has been dealing with another health challenge.

"Two years ago I started walking a little stiffly, I was shuffling my feet and I went to a neurologist and they gave me a brain scan and I was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease," Lewis, 75, said in his video. "Luckily, I got it late in life. And they say you progress very slowly, if at all. And I'm on the right meds, so I'm cool."

Lewis said he's "finished with standup," instead "focusing on writing and acting." He added that he is happy and doing well.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Parkinson's "is a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and the parts of the body controlled by the nerves."

Other celebs who are also living with Parkinson's disease include singer Neil Diamond and actor Michael J. Fox.