Retired military personnel speaks on foreign terrorist organizations after man pleads guilty to supporting ISIS

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - A 26-year-old man from Tampa has pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to ISIS. He's been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison in addition to forfeiting assets and property including gear intended to be used to commit the offense.

According to the plea agreement, Muhammed Momtaz Al-Azhari was convicted in 2015 in Saudi Arabia after advocating an armed Islamist group in Saudi Arabia. After serving three years, he was removed to the U.S. where the FBI began investigating him for his involvement with ISIS in 2018.

It's one of many cases, says retired General Frank McKenzie, that federal agents keep a close watch for. "The method that typically happens - how a person becomes radicalized is through the internet. They're exposed to materials. Perhaps they get into a dialogue," said General McKenziewho serves as Executive Director of the Global and National Security Institute at USF. "We are under constant attack from external entities that are trying to promote radicalization. A person here in the United States develops his belief system independently, procures the materials for his attack here in the United States. The cyber domain is a vast and infinite space. Know who you're talking to. Know what they're asking you to do," said McKenzie.

A U.S. citizen who spent most of his life abroad and adopted Islamist beliefs, investigators say in April 2020, Al-Azhari began planning an attack in support of ISIS. Officials say he acquired multiple firearms, scouted potential locations in the Tampa Bay area, and pledged his allegiance through an Islamic oath after consuming ISIS propaganda and speaking favorably about the group. Al-Azhari rehearsed parts of his plan, including practicing statements he would make during an alleged attack.

Between late April and May 2020, investigators say Al-Azhari had multiple interactions with an FBI undercover employee and a confidential human source, during which he tried to buy guns from the undercover employee and recruited the confidential human source to Islam, asking the person to help him carry out his plans in support of ISIS well as robberies.

Agents arrested Al-Azhari when he took possession of a gun and an unregistered silencer on May 24th of 2020. The case is now being prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorneys.