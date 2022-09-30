Residents in Venice Florida start cleaning up after Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Residents all over Southwest Florida are starting to clean up damage from Hurricane Ian.

One area hit pretty hard is Venice, Florida.

"It was pretty scary in the morning," said resident, Christopher Schillinger.

Residents in Venice, Florida spent Thursday getting a first look at how much damage was left behind from Hurricane Ian.

"I've seen a lot in the last day. I'm getting numb to it," said resident, Bebe Teichman.

Bebe Teichman opened up the door to her real estate office to almost everything drenched in water.

"The ceiling is falling in and the lights are falling in and wires are hanging down, and it must have been a roof leaked because my office is soaked," said Teichman.

Other businesses and homes also have damage to their roofs, windows shattered, and flooded floors.

"I would say four inches before it started coming in," said Schillinger.

Christopher Schillinger's neighborhood experienced flooding and fallen trees.

"It was pretty sad watching it go down. We knew it was going to thought because we watched the ground float a few minutes beforehand," said Schillinger.

He caught it all on video showing just how strong hurricane Ian's winds were.

"Just scary, it was surreal. It was unbelievable," said Schillinger.

City of Venice crews are working to clean up tree limbs and utility workers are trying to restore power to the area.

"We have a very vibrant town during the season and we will recover," said Teichman.

Residents say one of the biggest things they need is support to get through this time.