Residents demand road improvements for dangerous Clearwater street

CLEARWATER, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Florida Department of Transportation could soon bring some big changes to a dangerous Clearwater road.

Neighbors near Drew Street in Clearwater have been asking for some road improvements for years.

Residents along Drew Street say that stretch of road is so dangerous that they typically try to avoid walking along the sidewalks along drew street and they want to see some major changes soon.

"The crashes are a bit of a problem. There's been horrible crashes down the street. A young man about a year ago, lost his life," said resident, Rosa Sollecito.

"It's extremely dangerous and I've been living here for three years now and we've witnessed very dangerous situations," said resident Lisa Bills.

Residents along Drew Street in Clearwater say they try to avoid the road as much as possible.

"I usually walk along that road with my kid and my dog. I no longer do that because I'm too afraid," said Bills.

Sollecito says she's tired of seeing so many crashes.

"It creates havoc in the neighborhood, and its just very painful to see people getting hurt that badly," said Sollecito.

Chelsea Favero with an organization called Forward Pinellas says Drew Street sees significantly more crashes than other roads in the area.

"One of the main challenges with Drew Street is that the lanes are very very narrow, the sidewalks are very narrow along the travel lanes, and the travel speeds are very high," said Favero.

She says on average, there's a crash every two to three days. Now residents are putting up these signs, demanding traffic improvements.

"They've gotten together to try to make it more aware to people who are just driving by that there are children here, there are families, there are pets that live here," said Sollecito.

Favero says the florida department of transportation is making plans to make the street safer.

"Repurpose the pavement space to allow there to be two travel lanes, one in each direction, with a center turn lane. A center turn lane really allows vehicles to move out of the way...there will be some upgrades to the bicycle lanes, to the sidewalks, intersections," said Favero.

She says construction is supposed to be complete in 2024, and Sollecito says these changes can't come fast enough.

"It feels dangerous to try to stop and turn left," said Sollecito.