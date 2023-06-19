Report: fatal drownings remain distressingly high, local first responders urge water safety

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a new report on child drownings and are urging increased vigilance around water safety this summer, particularly for families with young children and those from historically excluded communities.

The annual report shows that fatal and nonfatal child drownings for children under age 15 remain distressingly high. With summer upon us, child drownings remain the leading cause of death among children ages 1 to 4 causing concern for families and first responders.

"There's lots of activities going on with water pools, lakes, beaches, boating activities," said Summer Mahrwith Largo Fire Rescue. "Unfortunately, some drownings can occur due to children taking baths as well. So, you really just want to any type of body of water, no matter how small, and always watch them whenever they're in or around the water."

Between 2018 and 2020, an average of 371 pool or spa-related child fatalities were reported each year. The estimated non-fatal drowning injuries remained consistent, with more than 6,000 incidents reported in 2022. And for children under five, 279 fatalities were reported in 2020, the majority occurring in residential settings.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says there are also glaring racial disparities. In the 5 to 14 age bracket, African American children accounted for 45% of drowning deaths.

Local first responding agencies urge water safety recommendations for parents and caregivers similar to that of the CPSC.

"If you're vacationing and you might not have a pool in your own home, but you are staying at a rental facility or a hotel that has a pool, you really need to always be on watch and on a guard. Ensuring that they are always watching children when they're in the pool. All of your windows and doors have childproof locks, a self-closing self-locking gate that's at least five feet tall, surrounding the perimeter of the pool, keeping all toys and objects out of the water so it's not a temptation for children to try to reach inside. And you can also take a further step and install pool alarms to help with any water movement. And lastly, just ensuring that your children knows how to swim."

Click here for more info on kits or a free child's life jacket.