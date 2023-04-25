Report: 5 of 6 suspects in Alabama Sweet 16 party killings due in court today

AL: 5 of 6 Dadeville shooting suspects to appear in court Tuesday AL: 5 of 6 Dadeville shooting suspects to appear in court Tuesday 00:46

(CNN) -- Five of six suspects arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Alabama this month are expected to appear in court Tuesday for a hearing related to bond, CNN affiliate WSFA reported.

Six people, including four teenagers, were arrested last week on charges of reckless homicide in the April 15 shooting that left four people dead -- including the brother of the girl celebrating her birthday -- and 32 others injured in a venue in downtown Dadeville.

An Aniah's Law hearing will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. for five suspects, WSFA reported, citing Mike Segrest, district attorney for an area that includes Tallapoosa County. Aniah's Law give judges discretion to deny bond to defendants accused of violent crimes, according to the state attorney general's office.

Law enforcement officers investigate the day after the shooting at a venue in downtown Dadeville, Alabama. Jake Crandall / AP

The sixth suspect, a 15-year-old who is facing the same charges as the rest but was not publicly named by authorities, will not be part of Tuesday's hearing, WSFA reported.

Authorities have not publicly discussed a motive in the killings that stunned the small Alabama city and joined it to a slew of other American communities grieving gun violence this year. The shooting is one of more than 170 mass shootings -- in which four or more people were shot, excluding the shooter -- reported in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The five suspects who authorities have named are Willie George Brown Jr., 19; Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee; Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn; Ty Reik McCullough, 17, of Tuskegee; and Travis McCullough, 16, of Tuskegee, officials have said. Ty Reik McCullough and Travis McCullough will be charged as adults, Segrest has said.

The party for 16-year-old Alexis Dowdell was in full swing when gunfire erupted, witnesses said. Alexis' 18-year-old brother, Philstavious "Phil" Dowdell, was killed, along with Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19; Shaunkivia "Keke" Nicole Smith, 17; and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, the Tallapoosa County coroner said.

The 32 others who were injured included at least 15 teenagers who suffered gunshot wounds, a hospital spokesperson said.

Authorities have not said what connection, if any, the suspects had to Alexis' birthday party. Tuskegee is about 30 miles south of Dadeville, and Auburn is about 25 miles away.