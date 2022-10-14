Regina Spektor postpones tour due to 'bad case' of Covid-19

Regina Spektor has put her national tour on hold after coming down with a "bad case" of Covid-19, the singer announced on Instagram.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, 42, wrote that she caught the virus "after being so careful and miraculously avoiding it for over 2.5 years," and went on to apologize to ticket holders.

"I have gone from feeling bad, to worse, to terrible. I've lost my voice. I am a bit delirious from fever, so in advance, I apologize if this note isn't too coherent," she wrote in a note posted to her official Instagram. "We will reschedule the shows for when the theaters are able to have me back."

Her now-postponed tour was going to hit cities in New York, New Jersey, DC, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and California.

She performed the opening night of the tour, set to run through the end of this month, in Chicago earlier this week.

"I just want to add that my heart is with all the people who have suffered from the different iterations of this virus over this long while," Spektor added. "...To some it is asymptomatic, or some sniffles, and to others it is a long road to recovery or worse, it alters the course of their entire life."

Spektor most recently released "Home, Before and After," her eighth studio album and the first one in six years.