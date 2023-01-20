Regina King remembers her late son in moving tribute

(CNN) - Regina King has paid tribute to her late son, Ian Alexander Jr., nearly one year after his death.

King on Instagram Thursday shared video of a lantern glowing in the sky on what would have been Alexander's 27th birthday.

"January 19th is Ian's Worthday," she captioned the video. "As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence. We are all in different places on the planet...so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us."

Alexander died by suicide at age 26.

He was an accomplished musician and DJ who performed as "Desduné" and had released a new single, "Green Eyes," shortly before his passing.

"Of course orange is your favorite color...Its the fire and the calm. I see you in everything I breath. My absolute favorite thing about myself is being ....Regina the mother of Ian the GodKing. Continue to shine bright, my guiding light," King wrote.

Several of King's friends and industry colleagues shared their love and support.

Ava DuVernay commented on the post with a quote, "I'll choose for myself next time who I'll reach out and take as mine, in the way I might stand at a fruit stall having decided to ignore the apples, the mangoes and the kiwis. But hold my hands above a pile of oranges as if to warm my skin before a fire.- Roisin Kelly"

Justin Theroux joined in with, "Love you Regina. Sending you more," adding a heart emoji.

Reese Witherspoon wrote, "Always remembering Ian and his bright spirit. I love you."

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline to connect with a trained counselor or visit the Lifeline site.