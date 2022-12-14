Red tide impacts Pinellas County beaches

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Red tide is making its way along Pinellas County beaches and it's causing problems for many residents and businesses owners along the coast.

Local experts say red tide can not only impact the environment, but it can also impact the economy. Over the next few days we could see the smell from red tide get worse.

"Yesterday, the water smelled bad but there were no dead fish. Today, there's dead fish showing up in front of my home," said Lenny Stamos who owns Lenny's Surf Shop in St. Pete Beach.

Stamos has been selling bikes and surfing gear at his surf shop at St. Pete beach for 28 years and says red tide, harmful algae blooms, regularly impact his business.

"Obviously they don't want to swim it because it'll impact them health wise. You can actually smell it in the air, so even people that would normally rent a bicycle for the day usually are fending away from that," said Stamos.

He says normally the holiday season is busy for his store.

"For the tourist part of the business that's going to be tough. And a big portion of my business is tourist oriented," said Stamos.

"It's devastating. I started my organization in 2017 just because I saw the amount of pollution entering our waterways and I knew 20 years ago when I was a kid it wasn't like this," said founder of Byrne Ocean Conservation, Jenna Byrne.

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County alerted the public on Friday about red tide found along the coast, and Byrne says it could get worse over the next week.

"It takes about three days after red tide hits our local waters before the fish are actually affected and pop up on the surface where we are going to have that outfall of the odor," said Byrne.

She says residents can help reduce the amount of pollution that makes red tide worse by limiting the use of fertilizer.

"Switching over to native plants and just being more conscious of what is filtering through into our local waters," said Byrne.

Stamos hopes this red tide wave doesn't last long.

"The only thing we can do is hope for the best," said Stamos.

Local environmentalists are hoping for cooler weather and more winds to push that red tide off shore over the next couple weeks.