Recycle your old electronics safely and securely with WTOG on April 20th

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (TAMPA BAY NOW NEWS) -- It's that time again! WTOG is hosting an annual Electronics Recycling Event at CW44 Studios in St. Pete.

Join us Thursday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by filling your trunk with electronics junk to recycle safely and securely.

WTOG

WTOG has partnered with Quicksilver Recycling to offer a simple place to unload most of those gadgets cluttering your space. This event is free of charge and offers peace of mind to those wanting to recycle safely and securely. All computer hard drives and data storage devices can be destroyed on-site and a certificate of destruction can be provided upon processing.

Quicksilver specializes in Electronics/IT Equipment recycling, IT equipment repurpose and hard drive destruction. They meet all the Florida Department of Environmental Standards for your security and protection.

The only two items we do not recycle are TV's and old CRT Monitors based on the lead in the tubing but bring all of your other electronics to 365 105th Terr. NE in St. Pete between 10am and 3pm. The first 75 guests will receive a CW44 gift bag.