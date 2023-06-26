Record-breaking travel numbers expected for 4th of July weekend

LARGO, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - With just one week until the 4th of July, we are anticipating an explosion. Not just of fireworks, but of travel volumes as well. A record-breaking number of Floridians are set to hit the roads and skies to celebrate our nation's Independence Day.

According to AAA, more than 2.8 million Floridians will embark on journeys of 50 miles or more between Friday and the 4th of July on Tuesday. That's an increase of 87,000 travelers from the previous record set just last year.

Nationwide, travel experts are projecting an all-time high in travel figures for Independence Day celebrations. A staggering 50.7 million Americans are set to travel for the holiday weekend. This is an increase of nearly 2.1 million travelers from last year. AAA says nearly 85% of all travelers will be driving. In Florida, more than 2.4 million will road trip for the holiday.

But with staggering numbers, comes increased responsibility. City of Largo officials are reminding both visitors and locals to celebrate safely when it comes to fireworks. They advise the public to follow safety regulations and local laws to ensure everyone can enjoy the holiday without any mishaps.

"Being considerate of your neighbors and other residents and pets that are going to be sensitive to the sounds of fireworks in the neighborhood," said Summer Mahr, Public Educator, Largo Fire Rescue. "The safest way to enjoy fireworks is going to be with the professionals at a fireworks display. We do have a fireworks display at Largo Central Park, where residents can enjoy."

Largo fire rescue officials warn that thousands of injuries occur each year due to fireworks.

"Just in 2021, there were over 11,000 hospital visits just due to firework-related injuries and nearly 19,000 fires a year are started due to fireworks. Biodegradable confetti, you could use noise makers and also bubbles would be another fun alternative for the kiddos."